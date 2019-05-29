Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Mary Louise Handy, 82, who passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Jan. 3, 1937, to the late Willie Zachary and Albertina Wiltz.

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

Mary Louise Handy, also known as Betty, was a kind, loving person who only wanted everyone to be on the same page as she used to love to say. She loved her children and family unconditionally and would give you the world if she could. She loved to bake and share her cakes with family, friends and stranger.

She was a happy, loving, and caring person and she loved to talk. She will be sadly missed by her children, family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Horatio (Lesia) Handy of Youngsville, Granville (Pam) Handy of Arnaudville, Dwayne Handy and Renae (Chad) Broussard of Crowley; one sister, Charlesa Bernard of Crowley; two brothers, Terry Zachary and Kenneth Zachary of Jennings; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Albertina Wiltz and Willie Zachary; husband, Henry Peter Handy Sr.; daughter, Sheena Sherwan Zachary.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.