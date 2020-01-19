RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Mary Louise Simon Richard, 91, who died Thursday January 16, 2020 at The Broadway Elder Living & RehabilitationNursing Home in Lockport, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Harold Trahan will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include four children, Fred Richard and spouse Janet of Rayne, Larry Richard of Rayne, Jonathan Richard of Rayne, Gail Richard Burnet and spouse Billy of Golden Meadow, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, John Warren Richard, daughter, Kathryn Yvonne Richard Callicotte, father, Oneze Simon, mother, Lydia Frederic Simon, two sisters, Hazel Simon Perrodin, Mable Simon Stutes, brother, Charlie Simon.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm.

