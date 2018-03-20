A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Mary Margaret Stritch Trahan, 94, who died peacefully Monday, March 19, 2018, at 10:20 a.m. at Southwind Assisted Living Center in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 7 p.m. by Simone Dubois at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mary was born on Oct. 27, 1923, in Norbury, S.W. London, England, to Irish parents, Patrick Joseph and Nora Mason Stritch. Mary was educated at Heath Clark school in Croydon where she was a good student and excelled at netball and swimming.

During World War II, Mary was employed by the Ministry of Transport in London as a business machine operator.

On Jan. 3, 1943, Mary attended a friend’s 21st birthday party. She and her friends had saved their rations for a couple of weeks so that there would be enough food for the party.

Because all the local boys were away at war, the honoree’s father went to various foreign military companies stationed in London asking that the commanding officers handpick young soldiers to attend the party. One of those handpicked soldiers was Glady Joseph Trahan, and that date is referred to by the family as “the luckiest day of Glady Trahan’s life”.

Mary and Glady met at the party, they fell in love, and they were married on June 29, 1945, in London.

Such was Mary’s love and devotion that she left her parents, her brothers and her friends to build a new life in southwest Louisiana with her husband. Together Glady and Mary built a successful printing business and raised nine children.

Mary was active in Club Brittanica, the Lafayette Chapter of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where she served as a lector, and was a longtime member of the mixed choir.

Mary is survived by her children, Philip A. Trahan and wife Karen, Marian Trahan Hundley, Melanie Trahan Hensgens and husband Keith, John D. Trahan and wife M’elise, Patrick J. Trahan and wife Lynn, Mary Trahan Cumbus and husband Ken, Thomas G. Trahan, and Laura Trahan Frank; her daughter-in-law Donna Wyatt Trahan; her grandchildren Philip A. “Andy” Trahan (Leslie) Joseph R. “Joey” Trahan (Sarah), Jennifer Trahan Loraso (Victor), William Kelly “Trey” Hundley III (Cody), Ashley Hundley Brewer (Michael), Bridgid Hundley Guidry (Luke), Nicholas H. Hensgens (Shanna), Stephen K. Hensgens (Jennifer), Gabriel J. Hensgens (Blanche), Matthew J. Hensgens (Natalie), Liesl Hensgens Boudreaux (Reed), John Peter Hensgens, Adrienne Trahan Catalano (James), Andre Paul Trahan, Allison Trahan Saltzman (Kevin), Christopher E. Trahan (Sarah), Mary Margaret Trahan, Gregory J. Trahan, Michael Patrick Trahan, Claire E. Trahan, Benjamin P. Perrodin, Emily Cumbus, Lindsey Cumbus, Simone Trahan McMillon (Michael), John Thomas Frank, William R. Frank, Jeffery M. Frank, Samuel J. Frank, and Luke J. Frank; and her great-grandchildren Marsala, Andrew and Josie Trahan, Gemma Loraso, Amelia and William Hundley, Magdalen “Maggie” and Meredith Brewer, Juliana, Jolie and Luke Thomas Guidry, Gia, Julian and Logan Guidry, John Keith, Thomas and Jack Hensgens, Zachary, Noah and Sarah Hensgens, Bennett and Levi Hensgens, Eleanor Boudreaux, Eli and JonLuc Saltzman, Olive and Etta Gutierrez, and Stella McMillon.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glady Joseph Trahan; a son, Peter Lawrence Trahan; her parents Patrick and Nora Stritch; and her brothers and sisters-in-law Martin and Peggy Stritch and Terry and Joan Stritch.

Mary’s family gratefully acknowledges the staff and residents of Southwind Assisted Living Center for the loving care she received during the seven years she called Southwind home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Michael Elementary School, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

