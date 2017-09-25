Mary Trumps

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Mary Ann Wheaton Trumps, 73, who died Sunday, September 24, 2017 at her residence in Crowley.

Brother Gerard Morgan will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Romona Credeur and her husband, Ricky of Mire, LA, and Linda Duplechain and her fiance, Troy Broussard of Crowley; one son, Charles Ray Wheaton and his wife, Dee of Crowley; two brothers, Carl Wheaton of Houston, TX, and Johnny Stevens and his wife Noralee of Kinder, LA; four granddaughters, Amiee Wheaton and her fiancé Buddy of Crowley, Amanda Snow and her husband, Chris of Denham Springs, LA, Valerie Kibodeaux and her husband, Percy of Crowley, and Bridget Benoit of Lafayette, LA; two grandsons, David Wheaton of Crowley, and Christopher Brandson Sullivan and his fiancé, Shelly Hollier of Scott, LA; six great-granddaughters, Kelsey Wheaton, Madison Simpson, Chloe Kibodeaux, Emma Kibodeaux, Payton Snow, and Kinsley Milson; and four great grandsons, Hunter Simpson, Noah Snow, Jaxson Parker Sullivan, and Carter Milson.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Audie and Nedric Stevens Wheaton; two sisters, Betty Abshire, and Bonnie Smith; and three brothers, George Wheaton, Thomas Wheaton, and Audie Wheaton, Jr.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Marrisa, Courtney, Sonia, Pattie, and the staff of Lamm Hospice that cared for Ms. Trumps.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.