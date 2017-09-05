A Liturgy of the Word Service will be held for Marylena Istre Primeaux, 80, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Rev. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church officiating.

Visitation in the funeral home chapel will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m., with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m., until 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of service. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Mrs. Primeaux passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at her home in Iota.

Mrs. Primeaux is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ovrilien J. Primeaux of Iota; daughters, Deborah Primeaux and her companion, Lonnie Plaisance, of Jennings, Roxanne P. LeJeune and her spouse, Leroy, of Iota, Rachel P. Frey and her spouse, Marty, of Mowata; daughters-by-heart, Liz Cart and her spouse, Glenn, of Iota, Eula Mae Chase and her spouse, Mitch, of Crowley; sister, Estelle Bellard of Crowley; brother, Burnell Istre and his spouse, Marie, of Crowley; grandchildren, Misty Spallino, Lucas LeJeune, Dustin Spallino, Derrick Spallino, Angelle LaVergne, Jennifer Wilson, Jared Frey, Kaleb Frey, Haley LeJeune; grandchildren-by-heart, Gina Regan, Jason Trahan, Ashley Dietz; great-grandchildren, William Spallino, Alexia Spallino, Landon Brooks, Trevin Brooks, Madison Touchet, Makenzie Spallino, Miley Spallino, Bryson LaVergne, Anthony Frey, Dylan Regan, Jaxon Regan, Haydon Trahan, Presley Trahan; niece, Lisa Istre Monceaux; and nephews, Corey Istre and John Bellard Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emile Istre and Alice Stewart Istre; brother, Emile Johnson Istre; grandparents, Dallas and Olivia Stewart and O’Neal Istre Sr. and Rosalee Istre; son-in-law, Phillip Cormier; brother-in-law, John Bellard Sr.; godchild/niece, Charlotte Bellard; and one great-grandson, Gage Spallino.

Pallbearers will be Lucas LeJeune, Chris LaVergne, Derrick Spallino, Jared Frey, Kaleb Frey and John Bellard Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Spallino, Colter Wilson, Corey Baronet, Corey Istre, Kyle Guilbeau and Ken Stewart.

