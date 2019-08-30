Private graveside services will be held for Maryln R. Signorelli, 77, who passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donnie Signorelli of Crowley; one daughter, Lisa Marie Morgan and husband Michael of Crowley; two sons, Patrick Signorelli and wife Patsy of Pineville, and Joey Signorelli and wife Stacy of Rayne; three sisters, Charlotte Martin, Shirley Leonards, and Jamie Thomson; three brothers, Bill, Curtis, and Ricky Thomson; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Signorelli is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Heddie Thomson; and one brother, John Thomson.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrustment to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.