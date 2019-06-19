LAFAYETTE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA for Mattrice "Matt" Theresa Cormier, 86, who died Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette LA.

Interment will be in the Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette, LA.

Rev. Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Mr. Matt was retired owner/operator of Big C Plumbing Co. in Lafayette, was a retired member of Local 106 Plumbing Union in Lake Charles, retired Lafayette City Bus Driver.

Survivors include wife, Laura Mae Guidry Cormier of Lafayette, two daughters, Lynn Cormier Lemaire of Scott, Carolyn Cormier Stoute and spouse Murphy Stoute of Scott, sister, Lula Mae Cormier Veronie of Maurice, brother, Donald Cormier and spouse Vickea of Lake Charles, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son, Ronald Cormier, father, Calice Cormier, mother, Flavia Hebert Cormier, brother, Melvin Cormier, brother, Grayford Cormier, brother, Ferman Cormier, sister, Ruby Cormier Venable, sister, Dorothy "Dot" Cormier Trahan, son in law, Terry James Lemaire.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Friday June 21, 2019 from 8:00 am to 9:20 am.

