Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. at Love of Christ Baptist Church of Crowley for McFleur Diana Jennings, 73, who died Nov. 25, 2018.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Corwin Dale Morgan.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

She is survived by her brother, Mr. Ivory James Jennings Sr. (Leona); three nieces, Lisa Allen, Jackie Jennings Morgan (Juan), and Phyllis Jennings, all of Houston, Texas; three nephews, Ricky Jennings (Elsie) of Jennings, Ivory James Jennings (Tiffany) of Crowley, and Jonathan Jennings (Rosalyn) of Crowley; a stepsister, Ivy Annette Jennings; a stepbrother, Michael Jennings; and a host of great nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Hazel Hall; and her father, Mr. Ivory Jennings.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, at Love of Christ Baptist Church of Crowley from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.