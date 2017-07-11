RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 6, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Melba Roy Olinger, 79, who died Sunday July 2, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Richard Wagner, pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Olinger Broussard and husband Tom Broussard of Rayne; son, Hilary “Tony” Olinger Jr. and wife Verna Begnaud Olinger of Rayne; five grandchildren, Scott Broussard and wife Katie Anzalone Broussard of Lafayette, Kelli Broussard Moody and husband Luke Moody of Rayne, Lauren Broussard Woods and husband Jordan Woods of The Woodlands, Texas, Nolan Olinger of Rayne and Mackenzie Olinger of Rayne; seven great-grandchildren, Chloe Broussard, Thomas Broussard and Amelia Broussard, all of Lafayette, Vivian Moody and Jack Moody, both of Rayne, and Stella Woods and Alyse Woods both of The Woodlands, Texas; and sister, Renola “Penny” Roy Cart of Baytown, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hilary Anthony Olinger; parents, Voorhies Roy and Nola Benoit Roy; two brothers, Claude Joseph Roy and wife Lena, and Leeward Gene Roy and wife Allen Dale “Nannie”; and brother-in-law, James Allen “JA” Cart.

Mrs. Melba was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Duson, and was an active member of the Rayne Garden Club, co-chairperson of the Rayne Centennial Celebration, Good Samaritan, and St. Leo Altar Society. She was a successful businesswomen for over 50 years in Rayne as co-owner/operator of Olinger Television & Radio repair then as a Radio Shack Franchise Dealer.

She was a talented artist, enjoyed working in her flower beds, and loved cooking for her ever-growing family.

A Rosary was prayed Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family had requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday July 5, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday July 6, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Memorial contribution can be made in Melba Roy Olinger’s name to Rayne Catholic Elementry School, 407 S. Polk St., Rayne, LA 70578.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.