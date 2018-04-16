Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 16, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota for Roger Melvin Joseph Crochet, 71, who died Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Alexandria.

Pastor James Cart, of Iota Baptist Church in Iota, will officiate for the services.

The requested visiting hours be held Sunday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Crochet proudly served his county during two tours of duty in Vietnam as a member of the United States Navy.

He was also a talented musician and vocalist and was the proud owner of VeeLanh’s (Ugly’s Enterprises, LLC) Seasoning.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Breaux Crochet; one daughter, Trisha Wise and husband Rick of New Braunfels, Texas; five step-sons, David Hebert and wife Janet of Branch, Booger Hebert and wife Lisa of Evangeline, Jarrod Breaux and wife Kim of Iota, Kade Breaux and wife Crystal of Erath, and Turtle Breaux and wife Amanda of Iota; one sister, Candy Kidder of Cypress, Texas; one brother, Craig Bearb of Austin, Texas; one granddaughter, 16 grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and one great-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lillie Bearb and Melvin Crochet; one infant daughter, Tammy Crochet; one infant son, Ryan Crochet.

