RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin Lawrence, 76, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Richard Wagner, pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb 3, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 8 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Lawrence passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in a Kaplan health care facility.

A native of Rayne, Mr. Lawrence was a faithful member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. He worked for many years as a mechanic at the LSU Agriculture Center Experimental Rice Station. Mr. Lawrence was an active member of the Rayne community, having served with the Rayne Auxiliary Police Department and as a Charter Member of A&O 21st Century Club.

Survivors are two daughters, including Bernadette Michelle Robinson and husband Robert of Rayne, children, Cardell Edmond and wife Danielle of Rayne, Josette Edmond of Rayne, and Joachina Fong of California; companion, Flora Edmond of Rayne; sisters, Marie Collins of Houston, Earnistine Yokum of Lake Charles, Elaine Lawrence of Lafayette and Sylvia Bates of Lafayette; godchildren, Brian Collins and Leah Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Lawrence in death were his parents, Paul Harry Lawrence and Lucille Handy Lawrence; brothers, Gilbert Lawrence, Anthony Lawrence, Edmond Lawrence Sr., David Lawrence and Joseph Lawrence; sisters, Annie J. Wilkins, Brenda Lawrence, Constance Evans and Mary Ann James; and grandchild Joshua Edmond.

Serving as pallbearers are Peter Lawrence, Paul Lawrence, Gastone Lawrence, Chris Yokum, Byron Yokum and Martin Yokum. Named honorary pallbearers are Brian Collins, Thedrick Mouton, Gilbert James, Harold Wilkins, Bridget Collins, Edmond Lawrence Jr., Claude Evans Jr. and Marcus Belizare.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (334-3141).