Merrilee Hoyt Batty

Fri, 02/07/2020 - 1:07pm
CROWLEY

Private services were held for Merrilee Hoyt Batty, 91, who passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Nursing Facility in Lafayette.
Rev. Jimmy Broussard officiated for the services.
Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Merrilee spent her career as a librarian in Kansas elementary and middle schools. She was a lifelong fan of Kansas University basketball.
She is survived by two nieces, Alice L. Rhode of Mandeville and Patrice LeBlanc of Austin, Texas; one nephew, Lorin LeBlanc of Lafayette, and their families who all enjoyed spending summer vacations with her at her fishing cottage in Canada.
Mrs. Batty is preceded in death by her parents, Lorin and Eva Persinger Hoyt; her sister, Jeannette Hoyt LeBlanc; and one nephew, Leo LeBlanc Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

