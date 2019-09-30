Michael B. Daigle Jr.

Church Point - A Prayer Service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Guidry Funeral Home in Church Point, for Michael Barney Daigle Jr.

Mr. Daigle, a 30-year-old native and resident of Acadia Parish who resided near Mire, died the morning of Sunday, Sept. 22, at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

His best friend, Coby Foreman, conducted the service and the interment which followed in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church cemetery in Mire.

Survivors include his parents, Mike and Cindy Daigle of Mire; his maternal grandmother, Bea Guilbeau of Sunset; a son, Ashton Delahoussaye of Pine Prairie; two godmothers, Tonya Tony and Trish Guilbeau; a nephew, Lucas Daigle; two nieces, Leah and Luci Guardia; and a sister, Michelle Guardia and husband Mickey of Mire.

The family requested visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to the time of the services.

A hard worker who loved his bike, Mr. Daigle had found Christ and turned his life around. Truly loved, he will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

