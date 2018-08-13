A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point for Mr. Michael Cyril Daigle, 62, who passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Burial will take place in St. Edmond Cemetery in Branch.

Michael, a resident of Church Point, was the son of the late Tilghmon Daigle and the former Mrs. Gercie Doucet. One of his most prized possessions was his first car, a yellow 1973 Ford Mustang that he still owned, showed and won many awards with.

Mike took over his father’s business, Daigle Welding, established in Church Point in 1976, and proudly ran it for the last 22 years. When Michael was your friend; he was your friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Gercie Daigle of Church Point; one son, Michael James Daigle of Church Point; two brothers, Patrick Keith Daigle and wife Joy of Church Point and Christopher Dean Daigle and wife Kathie of Broussard; one niece, Amy Vige and husband Corey of Richard; one nephew, who was his godchild, Kyle Daigle and wife Megan of Carencro; and one great-niece, Libby Claire Vige of Richard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tilghmon Daigle; his paternal grandparents, Noah and Blanche Daigle; and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Amire Doucet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home Sunday at 7 p.m.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Daigle family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com.

Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, is in charge of final arrangements.