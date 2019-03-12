Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Michael James Rogers, 69, who died Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home in Maurice with his loving wife by his side.

Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Michael worked in the oil industry for 51 years. He loved baseball, football, bowling, fishing and playing the organ.

His greatest loves were his wife of 16 years, Joy Meaux Rogers of Crowley; and his family and friends. Michael was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Meaux Rogers of Maurice; three brothers, Rodney Dale Rogers and wife Cindy of Dothan, Alabama; Kirk Patrick Rogers and wife Kathy of Lafayette, and Tracy Allen Rogers and wife Brenda of Lafayette; one sister, Debbie Ann Atchison and husband Haynes of Dallas, Texas; six godchildren, five nieces, four nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Edward and Lois Dale Raggio Rogers; his maternal grandparents, Earl E. and Aurore Doucet Raggio; and his paternal grandparents, Willie F. and Mabel Ducharme Rogers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Acadian Hospice for the great care and support that Michael received. He loved and appreciated all of you.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.