Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Mildred “Millie” Abshire, 54, who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at 6:49 p.m. at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, March 5, at 9 a.m. until time of services all in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Abshire of Morse; one daughter, Janice and husband, Brian Walker of Indianapolis; two sons, Travis Abshire of Iota and Lance and wife Heather Abshire of Crowley; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her mother, Janet and husband Scott Appling of Blytheville, Arkansas; three brothers, Michael and wife Mary Hubbard of Oberlin, Tommy Ray and wife Carol Hubbard of Morse and Darrell and wife Karen Hubbard of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Millie was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lynn Tucker; and her father, Tom Hubbard.

