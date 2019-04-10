A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, April 12, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Mildred Marie Frey Boudreaux, 83, who died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Iota surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Joseph Tran will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum.

Mrs. Mildred is survived by her husband of 65 years, James C. Boudreaux; two sons, Brendan Boudreaux and wife Tina of Jennings and Justin Boudreaux and wife Sarah of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Rita Hebert of Iota and Sadie Thevis and husband Robert of Simsport; two granddaughters, Madelyn Boudreaux and Caitlyn Boudreaux both of Orlando, Florida; three grandsons, Daniel Boudreaux and wife Jeanne of Jennings, Benjamin Boudreaux and wife Lindsey of Jennings, and Parker Boudreaux of Orlando, Florida; seven great-grandchildren, Lydia, Ana, William, Jeanne-Claire, Emily, Kate, and Luke; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Annie Thevis Frey; one sister, Genevieve F. Leonards; and two brothers, Edward Frey Jr. and Fredrick J. Frey.

Pallbearers will be, Keith Leonards, Karl Leonards, Mitch Frey, Dean Reed, Bryan Frey and Kirk Thevis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.