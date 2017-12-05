RAYNE - Funeral services were held for Milton “Blue” John Meche, 72, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Rayne Chapel with Deacon Tommy Adams officiating.

Visitation was held in the funeral home chapel from 10 a.m. until just prior to the service time with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at a later date.

Mr. Meche passed away on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center Southwest.

“Blue” is survived by four sons, Chris and wife Angel of Rayne, Donnie and fiancé Nikki of Rayne, Lonnie and wife Cassy of Mire, and Cody Meche of Mire; two sisters, Bernita Benoit of Mire and Linda Comeaux and husband Mike of Rayne; one brother, Leo Meche Jr. and wife Betty of Mire; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and the mothers of his children, Linda Meche and Autherine Bergeron of Rayne.

Mr. Meche was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynette Meche; son, Edgar Campbell; parents, Leo Meche Sr. and Agnes C. Meche; one sister, LeeVerdie Cormier; and one brother, Willie Meche.

