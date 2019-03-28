Celebration of Life Services for Milton Clay Harmon, 52, of Crowley, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church Ambassador Ministries, 19937 Hwy. 90, Crowley, with Bishop Keith Robinson officiating.

Visitation will be in the church from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration services.

Burial will follow in West Crowley Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Milton passed away at his residence in Crowley on March 23, 2019. Milton was born on Dec. 12, 1966, and was a life-long resident of Crowley.

Milton leaves to cherish his amazing memories, six children, Victoria (Greg) Roy of Houston, Texas.; Frederick W., Jasmine C., Jerryco D., Jasmine C., and Derrick D., all of Crowley; his mother, Annie M. Harmon; his father, Francis Valerie; one sister, Cheryl (Jerry) Anderson of Lake Charles; three brothers, Fredrick (Noppamat Oday) Harmon of San Antonio, Texas, Sedric (Laronda) Harmon and Wayland (Jessica) Harmon, both of Crowley; a special companion, Evette Mott; 10 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com