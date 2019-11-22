RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Mitchell Joseph Steiner, Sr., 53, who died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley LA.

Interment will be in the Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Emmanuel O. Awe S.S.J., Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include wife, Jacqueline Marie Steiner of Rayne, two sons, Mitchell Joseph Steiner, Jr. and companion Sheka Johnson of Bossier City, LA, Marcus Jamaal Steiner, Sr. and spouse Katherine Steiner of Rayne, daughter, Jacquanna Steiner of Rayne, four grandchildren, Aniyah Meche, Kennedy Steiner, Marcus Steiner, Jr., Mackenzie Steiner, sister, Charlotte Steiner of Rayne, five brothers, Alvin Steiner, Paul Handy, Alvin Handy, Jr., Michael Handy, Robert Handy and spouse Rella Handy all of Rayne, two aunts, Joyce Steiner, Margaret Steiner, both of Lafayette, uncle, Albert Steiner of Lafayette, Godchildren, Bryan Stiener, Shatara Handy, and Jude Granger all of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by father, Alvin Handy, Sr., mother, Georgia Steiner Handy, sister, Mona Lisa Handy, maternal grandparents, Joseph Mitchell Steiner and Lovina Griffin Steiner, in laws, Dallas and Mildred Simon, brother in law, Steve Simon, brother in law, James Simon, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Joseph Steiner, Jr., Marcus Jamaal Steiner, Sr., Donald Steiner, Robert Handy, Alvin Handy and Dexter Harmon..

The family requests that visitation be observed at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 600 West Jefferson Davis Ave.,Rayne, LA 70578 on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.