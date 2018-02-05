Mitte Lynn Mitchell Brammer

Mittie Lynn Mitchell Brammer, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital.

Born in Sulphur, Mittie grew up in DeQuincy and graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1938. After high school, she began attending McNeese State University where she met the love of her life, Chris Brammer Sr., to whom she was married for 57 years.

Chris and Mittie moved to Crowley in 1949 where she became a devoted mother of three and bookkeeper of the business they opened together, Brammer Machine Shop, Inc.

In her early retirement years, Mittie loved to visit their camp at Toledo Bend to fish and visit with her brother Ralph, her sister Modeice and their spouses. In later years, her favorite pastime was being at home enjoying the company of neighbors, family and friends.

Mittie was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Crowley. Over the years she served as a greeter, Sunday school teacher, pianist for Sunday school assembly and early church, and youth fellowship leader.

She was also an avid reader and would often be seen checking out the latest novels from the Crowley Public Library.

Mittie loved college football and would always know the score of the most recently televised game, especially her LSU Tigers.

Mittie is survived by her three children, Chris Brammer Jr., and wife Patti of Crowley; Dr. Craig Brammer and wife Christie of Crowley; Cheri Brammer Bouillion and husband Gene of Orange, Texas; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Fincher, Brandi Brammer, Blake Bouillion, Karlon Brammer, Susan McCay, Nancy Fuselier and Traci Thomson; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Chris M. Brammer Sr.; her brother Ralph Mitchell; and sister Modeice Mitchell Young.

The family would like to thank her caregivers their ongoing and loving support: Leona Spell, Sue Kibodeaux, Marie Broussard, Missy Sarver, Susan Sebetto, and Mary Broussard. Special thanks also go to Dr. Nancy Walker, Dr. Robert Aertker, and to all the staff of Acadia General Hospital.

The family would also like to express gratitude to her wonderful neighbors, including her special longtime neighbor and friend, Donna Ruth Corley.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Geesey Ferguson Funeral Home, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, until the time of the service, 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church for renovations.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.