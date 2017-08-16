RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mona Kaye Henry LeBlanc, 61, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Church Point.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mona passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in her Rayne residence.

A native of Church Point and longtime resident of Rayne, Mona was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a member of Rayne Les Amies.

Mona had a heart for children, and she poured her life into caring for them. She was a former owner and operator of Little Britches Academy. She loved visiting with friends and family, playing games, laughing out loud, and making others laugh.

She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for her family. Mona will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband of 11 years, Jude LeBlanc of Rayne; daughters, Andrea Paige Breaux Lormond and husband Greg of Rayne, Jamie Breaux Fonseca and husband Ashton of Covington, and Layna Breaux Thibodeaux and husband Jacob of Rayne; son, Scott Matthew Breaux and wife Ana Perez Breaux of Loganville, Georgia; mother, Vernice Marie Duplechain Gautreaux of Rayne; sister, Connie Henry Louviere and husband Randy of Crowley; brothers, Karl Henry and wife Susan of Rayne, and James Randy Henry and wife Soummala Lonnie of Lawrenceville, Georgia; grandchildren, Kylee Elkins, Kamryn Elkins, Layla Lormond, Brookelynn Thibodeaux, Collin Patrick Thibodeaux, Elizabeth Fonseca, Claire Fonseca, Owen Fonseca, Anthony Breaux, Piper Mankin and Evan Trimble; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mona in death were her father, Remie Joseph Henry; and step-father, Floyd Gautreaux.

Serving as pallbearers are Kenny Credeur, Ryan Henry, Derek Henry, Ashton Fonseca, Jacob Thibodeaux, Greg Lormond, Kirt Credeur and Daniel Henry.

Named as honorary pallbearers are Scott Matthew Breaux, Karl Henry and James Randy Henry.

Lectors delivering the readings for the Mass are Veronica Bellon and Cherie Hidalgo. Mona’s grandchildren will serve as giftbearers.

