It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Montique Joseph Daigle, on April 4, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at his home in Bedford, Texas.

Monty was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to John Daigle and Sarah Credeur Daigle on Feb. 8, 1956.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy Grustien; one grandson; one sister, Sandra Daigle Trahan; two brothers John Daigle Jr. and wife Betty and Michael Daigle and wife Janet; as well as five nephews and one niece.

There will be a memorial service on May 19 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 901 E. Elm St., from 10 a.m. until noon.

Father Jason Vidrine will be officiating at the services.

Monty will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Crowley, in the Daigle Family Plot.

We welcome all family and friends to attend.