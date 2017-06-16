Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Geraldine F. Clark, 61, the former Geraldine Freeman at 10 a.m. Saturday at Victory Lighthouse 1606 North Lafitte Road Abbeville LA 70510 with

She will await the resurrection at South Crowley Cemetery, Crowley.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at Victory Lighthouse Church Saturday, June 17, at 8 a.m. until time of service.

A resident of Crowley, she passed at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center following a brief illness.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Anthony Clark of Rayne; one son, Clifton (Onita) Freeman of Crowley; four daughters, Carolina Wilson, Antoinette (Edward) Allen and Paula (Charles) Freeman, all of Crowley, and Sherldine F. (Michael) Wilson of Abbeville; one sister, Donna F. (Wilma) Dalcour of Crowley; three brothers, Walter Freeman of Crowley and Sidney Julian and Samuel (Rose) Julian, both of Rayne; 28 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; one godchild, Latoya Dupree; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Sedonia Rideaux Freeman; one brother, Donald Ray Freeman; one sister, Theresa Mason; two nephews, Tony Freeman and George Freeman Jr.; and two nieces, Tamera Freeman and Latasha Johnson.

Active Pallbearers will be Kenneth Poullard Jr., Gerald Robison Jr., Kirk Poullard, Cord Garret, Tre’Quan Freeman, Derek Freeman, Kentrell Allen and Russell Wheeler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Clifton Freeman, Wilma Dalcour, Russell Wheeler Sr., Michael Wilson, Sidney Julian, Samuel Julian, Walter Freeman and George Freeman Sr.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, LA. 70510. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.