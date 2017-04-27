Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Ms. Maudry Lee Joseph, 73, who passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at her residence in Crowley. Interment will be in the City of Crowley Cemetery.

Father Imoru Godwin will be officiating the funeral mass.

Ms. Joseph leaves to cherish her memories: Clyde Bias of Crowley; two sisters, Theresa Curley of Crowley and Linda Guillory of Little Rock, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Gregory Joseph, Dashana Joseph, Taina Hubbard and Rico Hubbard, all of Crowley; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ms. Joseph was preceded in death by: her parents, Daily and Irene Francis Campbell; one daughter, LaPonza Hubbard; two brothers, Daily Campbell Jr. and Anthony Campbell; and one sister, Fannie Bell West.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 8:15 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, LA, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.