Duson - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Nabbie Broussard Brown, 81, who died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette.

Rev. Clint Trahan of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include three daughters, Reata Lang of Youngsville, Brenda Brown of Houston, Texas and Cheryl Vallot and husband Patrick of Broussard; four sons, Eric Von Brown and wife Rhonda of Lafayette, Ted James Brown and wife Emily of Duson, Darrell Cormier and wife Tina of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Randy Cormier and wife Marsha of Hiram, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Nicolas Broussard and wife Mary of Orange, Texas, Dupre Broussard and wife Eva Dell of Walker, and Eddie Broussard of Beaumont, Texas; and two sisters, Barbara Broussard Meche of Rayne, and Renola Broussard and husband Thomas of Church Point.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Moise Elton Comier; second husband, Ted Brown; father, Dupre Broussard Sr.; mother, Edith Leger Broussard; and brother, Gilford Broussard.

Pallbearers will be Eric Brown, Ted Brown, Darrell Cormier, Randy Cormier, Patrick Vallot and Brandon Vallot.

A Rosary was prayed Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made in Nabbie Broussard Brown’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 17732 Highland Road, Suite G, Box 241, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

