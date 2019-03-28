Nancy D. Carey, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on March 23, 2019, at her home in Crowley.

Nancy Jane Dickson was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, on Nov. 3, 1934, to Alex and Georgie Dickson. She grew up in the Mississippi Delta. After high school she attended the University of Mississippi and was proud to be a Phi Mu.

After graduation she married Laurens Hebron Crowell Jr. In 1957, they moved to El Paso, Texas, where Larry began his service in the army. They moved to Gulfport, Mississippi, where Nancy taught school and Larry went to work for Hancock Bank.

In 1963, Nancy and Larry were blessed to adopt Charlotte Ann Crowell. In 1967 they were blessed again to adopt Laurens Hebron Crowell III. They lived in Gulfport, Mississippi, Nashville, Tennessee, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and Bossier City.

In 1984, Nancy married Philip A. Carey. They owned and operated C&C grocery in Vivian. Upon retirement, they purchased an RV camper and enjoyed traveling for 10 years, visiting dozens of states and campgrounds all over the U.S. Phil passed away in 2014.

Nancy moved to Crowley in 2017 and built a small cottage in Charlotte’s backyard to be closer to family.

She has been a cancer survivor since 1973. She loved to quilt, read, and especially garden. She joined the Beta Sigma Phi Society in Crowley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Georgie Dickson; her first husband Larry Crowell of 25 years; and her husband Philip Carey of 30 years.

She is survived by her brother, Rev. Alex Dickson and wife Jane of Charleston, South Carolina; her daughter, Charlotte Jones of Crowley; her son Larry Crowell and wife Gloria, of Shreveport. She was a proud grandma of three grandchildren, Kyle Jones and wife Courtney, Alexis Jones and fiance Walter Monceaux, and Niccolo Mundell. Nancy was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Amelie Jene Monceaux and Jack Donald Jones.

She is also survived by her two nephews, Charlie Dickson and wife Cassie and their two children, Wicks and Cody; and John and wife Cynthia and their two daughters, Stephanie and Jennifer; her niece Jane Dickson and her two sons, Zach and Israel; and her step-son, Philip Carey and wife Claudia; and her step-daughter, Erin Kleinecke and husband Bob.

Nancy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crowley.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at First United Methodist Church in Crowley on Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. All her friends and neighbors are invited to attend.