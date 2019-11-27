A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota, for Nellie Laughlin Breaux, 94, who died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11:33 a.m. at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mrs. Breaux is survived by four daughters, Nelda Andrus Dore of Lafayette, Katherine Andrus LeJeune and her husband Larry of Iota, Christine Andrus Pommier of Iota and Diane Breaux Kidder and her husband Douglas Jr. of Iota; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignace Breaux; her parents, Hines and Zowa Broussard Laughlin; one sister, Marie Andrus; and one brother, Roland Laughlin.

