A Mass of Christian Burial were held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Crowley for Nita K. Faulk, 76, who passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 8:14 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel A. Polson, Pastor of St. Michaels Catholic Church will be officiated for the services. Burial was in the Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery in Ebenezer.

At the family’s request, visitation was held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation resumed on Monday, August 28, at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary was recited on Monday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, August 29 at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of fifty one years, William “Bill” Faulk of Crowley; one daughter, Deborah A. and husband, Bradley Hanks of Morse; two sons, James B. and wife, Laurie Faulk of Crowley, William “Brent” Faulk of Houston, TX.; one twin sister, Rita K. and husband, Donald Legnion of Lake Charles; two sister-n-laws, Nettie Trahan Perry of Abbeville and Barbara Faulk Truax of Denham Springs; eight grandchildren, Corey and Casey Faulk, Hubert and Nicholas Guidry, Andrew Faulk, Jennifer Thibodeaux, Krysta and Landon Gary; eleven great-grandchildren, Conner, Alaynie, Peyton, Azalei Guidry, Caitlyn and Camron Faulk, Daxton Faulk, Lydia and Lillian Guidry, Adam and Kirsten Thibodeaux; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Nita was preceded in death by her parents, Alvoid “Boo Boo” and Lucille P. Kober; one sister, Barbara L. Viator.

Pall bearers for the services will be Kevin Legnion, Ronnie Legnion, Corey Faulk, Hubert Guidry, Nicholas Guidry and Casey Faulk.

