RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 am Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Noemi "Mim" McBride Bordelon, 76, who died Tuesday, August 20, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the celebrant of the funeral services.

Survivors include three children, Tina Bordelon DeRouen of Houma, Mike Bordelon of Houma and Laurie Bordelon Broussard and spouse Scott of Duson; seven grandchildren, Sherri Fuentes, Sarah Melancon, Corey Broussard, Taylor Broussard, Hunter Bordelon, Mandi Bordelon and Austin Bordelon; 10 great-grandchildren, Gabe Kidder, Bennett Kidder, Evelyn Chriceol, Elijah Coone, Whitney Bordelon, Josie Bordelon, Jak Bordelon, Lana Richard, Lou Emma Bordelon and Cherie Sarver; three sisters, Becky McBride Lavergne, Catherine McBride Capello and Rose McBride Richard; and three brothers, Robert McBride, Merlin McBride and Howard McBride.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bordelon; son, Stephen Bordelon; father, Anderson McBride Sr.; mother, Eunice Doucet McBride; sister, Sybil McBride Richard; and two brothers, Junior McBride and Joseph McBride.

Pallbearers will be Scott Broussard, Corey Broussard, Austin Bordelon, Hunter Bordelon, Dee Derouen and Merlin McBride.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, August 21, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

