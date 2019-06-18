MICHIGAN - Norbert Louis Trahan, 76, of Linden, Michigan, passed away on June 14, 2019.

He was born in Rayne on May 13, 1943, to Isaac and Angele Trahan and attended Rayne High School.

Trahan served in the United States Navy 1960 - 1964. Both he and his wife are retired from General Motors. He was a drummer in a band for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa “Terry” Trahan; son, Troy Michael Trahan, wife Julie and his two children, Elijah and Norah; step-daughter, Stacy Weaver; brother, Boyce “T-Boy” “BJ” Trahan and wife Anne of Lafayette; sister, Betty Guidry of Ramona, California; and sister-in-law, Genelle Trahan of Jonesboro.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Trahan and Angele Constantin Trahan; brother, Ardner “Sonny” Trahan; brother-in-law, Zenas Paul Guidry; and first wife, Helen.