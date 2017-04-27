Norman Clifford Soward

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Norman Clifford (Cliff) Soward, 65, who passed away April 23, 2017, at his camp in Toledo Bend.

Minister Lance Bennett of Riverside Church of Christ will conduct the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

“Cliff” was born on Nov. 30, 1951, in Uvalde, Texas. In 1961 he moved to Crowley with his mother Gena Wagner and graduated from Crowley High School in 1969. Upon graduation from USL with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1974, he worked in the oil industry for many years beginning his career at Petro Log. He sought to quench his thirst for knowledge and creativity through many years of diversified employment. But, his true love was the fishing industry. As a student at USL he wrote his thesis on making bass fishing lures, which he called “Tee Shad”. It was a love affair that lasted a lifetime. Cliff finally landed his “dream job” working for the largest lure design company in America, PRADCO Outdoor Brands. His joy was fulfilled in the lure designing industry.

He was a member of the Dirty Dozen Bass Club during many seasons of his life. These men were so special to him and are friendships that will forever be cherished. Cliff fished with and knew personally some of the top bass fishermen of the industry including Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston and Shaw Grigsby. YUM, a fish attractant formula that he helped to develop, was his greatest accomplishment in the fishing industry. Everyone knows YUM!!

Cliff was a very special husband and father for many decades. He was very loving and supported his family in a manner that should be coveted. Cliff did dance reviews and Scouting for all the years that his children were involved. He leaves with them so many personal memories of a sweet, loving man with a passion for the outdoors. By a gift of God, Cliff was an artist that rivaled the masters. His work will never be forgotten by all those who were privy to know it over the years. Being an only child, Cliff was his mother’s pride and joy and he returned those feelings for her. Cliff left us all way too soon. We will miss him immensely and always feel his love for us in the beauty of an early morning sunrise as we think of him readying that big bass boat in Heaven!!

He is survived by his mother, Gena Wagner; and four children, Brian Hebert and his wife Lori, Aundria Cannon and her husband Marty, Rashelle Upadhyay and her husband Nawodit and Natalie Soward. He also has nine grandchildren, Eva and Zepherin Hebert, Cameron, Wade and Brandon Cannon, Samantha and Lilly Lege, and Caleb and Elliot Rea. He also leaves behind his former wife and the mother of his children, Diana Kellogg Soward who was a part of Cliff’s life for almost 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kelley Soward and his stepfather, Eugene Wagner.

Pallbearers for the service will be his son, Brian Hebert; his son-in-law, Marty Cannon; his oldest grandson, Cameron Cannon; his brother-in-law, Dennis Talbot; and two very special friends, Dr. David Roy and Charlie Roche’. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Dirty Dozen Fishing Club: Raymond Shaw, David Trahan, Tom Barrett, Raymond Mahfouz, Jr., Dr. Randy Gauthreaux, Tom Barrett, Jr., Michael L. Trahan, Bill Morgan, Dr. Oran Toce, W.K. (Dub) Rainbolt, David Jones, Kirk Travasos, Larry Cupper and Dr. Antime (Teemie) Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Thursday, April 27, at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Soward family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.