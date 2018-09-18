Octavia Livings Mouton

Rayne - Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Octavia Livings Mouton, 66, who died Sunday, Sept. 16, at her daughter’s home in Jennings.
Survivors include three daughters, Veronica Mouton and spouse Kendrick Babineaux of Jennings, Sylvia Mouton and spouse Frank Yokum of Rayne and Antoinette Henry and spouse Clarence Henry of Jennings; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Livings of Rayne; and four brothers, Norris Livings and spouse Marie of Rayne, Hilton Livings and spouse Sandra of Rayne, Milton Livings and spouse Mary of Rayne and Alexon Livings and spouse Annie of Beaumont, TX.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alex Livings Sr.; mother, Mary Rubit Livings Wilson; step-father, Dallas Wilson; two sisters, Sylvia Jane Livings and Viola Livings Matthews; four brothers, Dorris Livings, Felix Livings, Elton Livings and Matthew Livings; and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
