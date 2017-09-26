RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Odile C. Gaspard, 98, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and the angels that escorted her home to Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at 12:09 p.m. in the Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Deacon Art Bakeler, from St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, officiated for the services. Burial followed in St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Friday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. A Rosary was recited on Friday at 6:30 in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation resumed on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Ms. Odile worked at Trappey’s for many years. She also worked at Crowley Manufacturing and Rayne Manufacturing. She retired to care for her husband, Joseph A. Guidry. He had a long-term illness.

She later married Willis J. Gaspard. They were married for 23 years until he passed away in June 2015.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda and husband Tom Brandon of Crowley, and Sue and husband Mike Prudhomme of Lafayette; two sons, Donald and wife Gayle Guidry of Duson, and Patrick and wife Karen Guidry of Magnolia, Texas; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Ms. Gaspard was preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years, and the father of her children, Joseph A. Guidry; her second husband of 23 years, Willis J. Gaspard; one son, Dr. Lawrence J. Guidry; her grandsons, Donald “Donnie” Guidry and Steven Guidry; her parents, Leoval and Anaise “Tante Nie” Cormier; one brother, Ernest Cormier; and two sisters, Ora Bennett and Ida Stelly.

Pallbearers for the services were Lindsey Guidry, Donovan Brandon, Michael Prudhomme II, Ryan “Scotty” Habetz, John Paul Guidry and Matthew Beverly.

Honorary pallbearers for the services were Edward Guidry, Michael David Guidry, Matthew Steven Guidry and Kevin Guidry.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Ms. Gaspard’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 E. Texas Ave., Rayne, was in charge of all of the arrangements.