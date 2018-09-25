Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Olga Mae Killmer, 94, who died Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Rev. Josh Scanlan will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 1 p.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Maxie Cemetery.

Ms. Killmer is survived by four daughters, Donyce Haynes of Beverly, Massachusetts, Carolyn Crawford of Kokomo, Indiana, Adrienne Krueger and husband Randy of Portland, Oregon, and Sonya Ghaddar and husband Ghassan of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; two sons, David Schneider and wife Arlene of Bellaire, Texas, and Paul Schneider of Iota; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Myrtle Fisher Killmer; one grandson, Simon Crawford; three sisters, Henritta Brasino, Lottie Leszczynski and Carmen Boulet; and one brother, Marvin Killmer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lamm Family Care Hospice, 1708 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley, LA 70526.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.