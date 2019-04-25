Olinger services to be held Saturday in Roberts Cove

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Leo IV Catholic Church, Roberts Cove, on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m., celebrating the life of Mary Jo Olinger, 81, lifelong resident of Roberts Cove, who died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Paul Broussard, pastor of St. Leo IV Catholic Church.

Entombment will follow at St. Leo IV Cemetery.

Mary Jo was the daughter of Edward John Olinger and Josephine Regina Dischler Olinger, pioneers of Roberts Cove. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers/spouses Ambrose Olinger (Margaret) and Hilary Olinger (Melba), sisters/spouses, Beatrice Olinger Leonards (August) and Irene Olinger Petitjean (Ashton).

She is survived by her brother, Ray Olinger (Johnnie); and sister Rose Marie John (John Namie, deceased); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Rayne, Mary Jo graduated from business college and worked as a legal secretary for Pugh, Buatt & Pugh Law Firm in Crowley. She served as an office manager for John N. John Truckline before retiring in 2003.

Mary Jo was a devout Catholic and served The Lord in many ways. She faithfully prayed for beloved family and friends, cared for her elderly parents, and was a true lifelong prayer warrior.

Mary Jo was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America in Rayne, and in 1977, was the guiding force in establishing Court St. Leo in Roberts Cove. She was the first Grand Regent and served in that capacity several times. On the state level, she was the state secretary and the state treasurer, in addition to serving as the State Youth Chairperson for CDA.

A special honor for Mary Jo was the presentation of the Bishop Medal in 1980. Mary Jo was on the committee which was responsible for the construction of the St. Leo Church Annex, a member of the St. Leo Ladies Altar Society, and a lector in her church parish.

Community involvement was important to Mary Jo. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was honored as the court’s sweetheart. Mary Jo was proud of her German heritage and researched her family genealogy, which she shared with family and friends. She was an avid supporter of, and active in German Fest.

In her spare time, Mary Jo enjoyed traveling, hosting social events in her home, writing, and collecting beautiful treasures.

Despite never being married and having children of her own, she was devoted to her family and spent a great deal of time with her nieces and nephews, many of whom considered her a second Mother.

Pallbearers will be Joe John, Gene Leonards, John Olinger, Jude Olinger, Tony Olinger (godchild), Charles Gulotta and Mark Zaunbrecher.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mary Jo’s godchildren, Don Leonards, Paul Gossen, Annette Petitjean Ebert, Michelle John Landry, Karen Gonthier McBride and Jackie Habetz Valdetero.

Heartfelt appreciation for the personal care of Mary Jo is extended by the Olinger Family to the staff of Encore, The Ellington of Rayne, and Southwind Assisted Living. Special thanks to Dr. Satinder Saini, Gretchen John, Julie LeJeune, and all her sitters.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, April 26, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., and on Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

CDA members will lead and pray a Rosary on Friday, April 26, at 7 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lafayette Carmelites at 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501; or to the EWTN Network at 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337)334-3141.