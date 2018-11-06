Rayne - Olive Trahan Petitjean, a resident of Baton Rouge, and formerly a long time resident of Rayne, departed this earth on her 90th birthday, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, to join her Heavenly Father and loved ones who preceded her in glory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2 Mausoleum.

Mrs. Petitjean was born and raised in Rayne, and she graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School, Class of 1946. She was employed at Mervine Kahn and was later a bookkeeper for her husband’s family business, Petitjean Radio and T.V. in Rayne. She was a member of Catholic Daughters Court 844, and a past President and lifetime member of the Rayne American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77. Olive and her husband, J.B., were actively involved in American Legion activities and conventions throughout Louisiana, the south, and the nation.

Mrs. Petitjean is survived by her daughter, Maureen Frey and husband Paul Dewey of Baton Rouge; son, Bryan Petitjean and wife Tuttie of Apollo Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brandon Frey and wife Nicole of Baton Rouge, Celeste Delafield and husband Mark of Prairieville, and Douglas Frey and wife Melissa of Zachary; great-grandchildren, Anna and Lauren Delafield and Theresa Frey; step-great-grandchild, Andrew Gould; and special nieces and nephews, Michael, Mary, David and Marla Trahan.

Preceding Mrs. Petitjean in death were her husband, Emile J.B. Petitjean Jr.; son, Carroll James Petitjean; brother, Joseph Trahan; an infant brother; and parents, Cyprien and Mary Trahan.

Visitation will be held at Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a Rosary being recited at noon.

Serving as pallbearers are Michael Trahan, David Trahan, Mark Delafield, Brandon Frey, Douglas Frey and Donald Petitjean.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Amber Terrace Assisted Living and to Landmark Nursing Home of Baton Rouge for their care of Olive during the last four years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimers Services of the Capitol Area, 3772 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

