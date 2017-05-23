Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mr. Oliver Bernard, 49, who passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Lafayette. Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery in Crowley.

Father Imoru Godwin of St. Theresa Catholic Church will be officiating the funeral mass.

Cherishing Mr. Bernard’s memories are: his wife, LaKrecia Bernard of Zachery; his daughter, Chelsea Bernard of Zachery; four brothers, Donald Bernard (Jackie) of Crowley, Lennis Bernard (Orlean) of Opelousas, Paul Bernard of Lafayette and Jeremy Garrett (Fanchon) of Crowley; three sisters, Goldie Bernard of Lake Charles, Gertie Bernard of Redwood, California, and Judy Bernard of Texas City, Texas; four brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his mother, Regina “Rose” Bellard; and father, Charlie Bernard Jr.; one brother, Charles “Bert” Bernard; and two sisters, Thelma Allen and Regina Bernard.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.

The family would like to express a sincere thanks to: Dr. Brian Lewis and VA Oncology Staff; Dr. Sofa and the 6th Floor Staff at Tulane Medical Center; Dr. Chaban and Dr. Essa with Ochsner Medical Center; and the staff and doctors with St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 North Avenue C, Crowley, LA, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.