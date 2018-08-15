Onieda “Deede” Bourque-Covington

Oneida “Deede” Bourque-Covington, 69, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at her home. A native of Crowley and a resident of Beaumont, Oneida was born Sept. 8, 1948, to Aline Schnexnayder and Lucien Bourque.

Survivors include her husband, Dorris W. Covington; children, Patrick Sean Covington and wife Sonja and Dory Westley Covington and wife Krystal; eight grandchildren, Sean, Noelle, Craig Weston, Anna Rose, Devyn, Kai Lucien, Kayla and Jeremy; and one great-grandchild, Athena.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jo Ann Sonnier; and brother, Jean K. Bourque.

A gathering of Mrs. Covington’s family and friends will begin 9 a.m., with her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont, Texas.

A burial of her cremated body will be held at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, #4 Bayou Brandt Drive, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.