Orillia Primeaux Richard

Mon, 01/07/2019 - 12:51pm
CROWLEY

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Orillia Primeaux Richard, 96, who passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 in Crowley.
Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church ,will be officiating for the services.
The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.
She is survived by one daughter, Yvonne Richard and husband Adam of Crowley; two grandchildren, Keith Richard and wife Roberta of Crowley, and Dana Richard of Crowley; and one great-grandchild, Courtney Richard of Crowley.
Mrs. Richard is preceded in death by her husband Adris Richard; and her parents, Duval and Atomese Hanks Primeaux.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

