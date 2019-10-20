MIRE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Overton "Teco" Melancon, age 95, of Mire will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Mire. Father Michael Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church will service as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM, with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation will continue on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM in the funeral home.

Mr. Melancon passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in a Church Point health care facility.

A lifelong resident of Acadia Parish, Mr. Melancon was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations, and the Philippine Liberation.

Survivors include his son, Leon "Yonnie" Melancon and wife Colleen of Iota; daughters, Judy Simon and husband Douglas of Rayne, and Carla Mountney and husband Paul of Mire; brother, Milton Melancon of Crowley; sisters, Eva Duplechain of DeRidder, Nora Miller and husband Earlin of Lafayette, Margie Duplechain and husband Wesley of Ragley, and Fannie Miguez and husband Wallace of Alexandria; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and his treasured furry companion, Mignon. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Melancon in death were his wife, Lula Marie LeBoeuf Melancon; parents, Ovey and Irma Thibodeaux Melancon; son, John Terry Melancon; brother, Roy Melancon; and sisters, Ruby Thibodeaux, Emma Higginbotham and Nola Harmon.

