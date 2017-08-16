RAYNE - Funeral services for Ozite Theresa Biadeaux Daigle, 90, of Rayne, were held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel.

Pastor Phillip Pimlock officiated. Interment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at noon.

Mrs. Daigle passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in her Rayne residence.

A native of Acadia Parish, Mrs. Daigle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked for many years as a supervisor at the Rayne garment factory.

Survivors include her daughters, Anna Roy and husband Russell of Ridge, Linda Hoffpauir of Rayne, and Charlotte Champagne and husband Jimmy of Duson; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Daigle in death were her husband, Ferdinand Daigle; daughter, Marilyn Pizzolatto; son, Daniel Daigle; parents, Artelle Biadeaux and Josephine Alleman; sisters, Mary Bearb and Bertha Blanchard; and several half-brothers.

Serving as pallbearers were Ryan Roy, Hans Roy, Shane Roy, Landon Roy, Joe Del Duhon and Hayes Doucet.

