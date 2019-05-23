“How beautiful are the feet of them that preached the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!”

—KJV Romans 10:15

Funeral services for Pastor Daniel Stoute, 86, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at First Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Crowley with Rev. Sammy Frioux, Rev. Robert Morales, Rev. Steven Schwing, and Rev. Josh Anding officiating.

Interment will follow at The Bluffs Cemetery in Evangeline with Military Graveside honors by The American Legion Post 19 Honor Guard of Jennings.

Visitation will be held at First Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Crowley on Friday, May 24, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May, 25, from 8 a.m. until the time of the services.

Rev. Stoute departed this earth to his heavenly reward at 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

He was born in Woodside, Louisiana, and moved to Crowley in his early adult life. He proudly gave his service to the U.S. Army from 1953 through 1955 during the Korean Conflict. He finished his time in Kaiserslautern, helping in the rebuilding of Germany; marking off each day on the calendar until his duty was done and he could come home to his beloved USA and the love of his life, Della Mae.

They married and built a family together. In 1958 he founded Dans Dirt Service and became a prominent businessman serving the city of Crowley and surrounding areas; spending his spare time hunting, fishing and raising horses and cattle.

Being a man of prayer and strong faith, he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Admond Stoute, who established many churches in Louisiana. Reverend Stoute felt and obeyed the call from God to build the First Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Crowley and pastored it from 1974 until the time of his death. His greatest joy was loving and providing for his family and lending a helping hand to others at the church and his place of work.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della Mae Faulk Stoute of Crowley; a son, Rev. Karl James Stoute and wife Wanda of Crowley; two daughters, Jacqueline Faith Morales and husband Rev. Robert Morales of Crowley, and Lisa Dawn Stoute of Crowley; three grandchildren, Stephen Aaron Morales, Tiffany Roselle Stoute and Brooklyn Rachelle Stoute; two sisters, Marie Marx and Lena Nolan; a half brother, Dryfus Stoute Jr.; a half-sister, Yvonne Stoute; and Donald Dietz, whom Rev. Stoute raised as a son.

He was preceded in death by his parent, Dryfus Stoute Sr. and Lena Frame Stoute; a brother, David Stoute; two sisters, Viola Bihm and Esther Boudreaux; a half-brother, Luther Stoute; and a half-sister, Hilda Stoute.

Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Morales, Donald Dietz, Blake Richard, Jude Blanchard, Rev. Josh Anding and Rev. Philip Melancon.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rev. Robert Morales for faithfully stepping in and assisting Rev. Stoute with the church during his illness.

