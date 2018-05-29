Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church for Pastor Emeritus Donald Ray Burnette Sr., 82, who died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his home in Crowley surrounded by his loving family.

Rev. Sherard Marlon Joseph, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Reverend Donald Ray Burnette Sr. was the third of four children, born to Frank Huey Burnette Sr. and Irma Peterson Burnette on Oct. 6, 1935, in Jennings.

He was baptized at an early age at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He remained faithful as a pastor of this great church until he retired from his ministerial duties. His last expressions to the congregation and those he inspired were, “Find joy in serving the Lord.”

He reminded everyone that life is short at its longest and that... “Only what you do for Christ will last.”

His further studies led him to attend Southern University in Baton Rouge, where the following achievements were accomplished:

• Bachelors’ of Science in Elementary Education

• Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision

• +30 graduate hours

During the time of his life, he served 27 years in the Acadia Parish School System, both as an educator and assistant principal. He furthered his career by becoming the executive director of the Acadia-Vermillion Community Action Program.

Reverend Burnette has labored in the Lord’s vineyard preaching, teaching, and rightly dividing God’s word. He was a 24-hour spiritual servant-leader, on a constant mission serving as an advocate for children’s education, overseer of the church, and counseling others.

His accomplishments included, but not limited to writings that expressed the origin of modern Christianity in the Black Baptist Church. The book he authored was titled, “A Historical and Doctrinal Search for the Baptist Church.”

God blessed him with an exceptional ability to inspire everyone he met, by encouraging them to read and study God’s Word. As he preached the Gospel as it is written, he often said, “Don’t believe me, go read it for yourself.”

He was committed to teaching the eternal truths in such a compassionate manner, that individuals were open to receive the gospel, comprehend the message, and apply the principles for transformation and thanksgiving.

After showing evidence that Reverend Burnette was called into the Gospel of the Ministry, to exercise his God-given talents, approval was given by his mentor, Pastor Thomas Phillips. After several years of faithful service to Christ, Reverend Burnette sought to further his ministry, he assumed the pastorate and pastoral duties to the following churches:

• Golden Chain Baptist Church Elton, Louisiana

• St. Joseph Baptist Church Crowley, Louisiana

• Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Crowley, Louisiana

His ministerial duties and Biblical teachings throughout the district and state were very profound. He served many years as the Bible instructor and a teacher of assigned course work both in the Seventh District Association and the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention.

One of the highlights of his life was promoting programs of Christian and public education that effectively met the needs of our churches and our schools.

He leaves to mourn his passing Donald R. Burnette Jr. (Glinda) of Baton Rouge; Michael A. Burnette (Betty), and Felton W. Burnette, both of Crowley; three daughters, Cynthia M. Corbins and Pamella D. Burnette, both of Crowley, and Kayla D. Burnette-Toaston (Eric) of Baton Rouge; 10 grandchildren, Teresa, Yolonda, DiWaune, Crystal, T’Naia, DeAngelis, Donald, D’Markus, D’metrius, and DarQuincea; 11 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Rylee, Reagan, Cruze, Cameron, Chase, DiWaune Jr., Dalayjha, Tionnia, Mark, Kali; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. His love shall forever reign within us.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Mae Burnette; his parents, Frank Huey Burnette Sr. and Irma Lenore Peterson Burnette; one sister, Barbara Ann Burnette; and two brothers, Frank Huey Burnette Jr., and Jacquewin Lester Burnette.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Feguson Funeral Home of Crowley.