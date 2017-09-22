A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Patricia “Pat” Breaux, 66, who died Sept. 20, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Jared Suire will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Mermentau.

Pat was the legal secretary for Privat and Regan Law Firm for 25 years. She then left to do what she loved the most, to be a grandmother. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and she will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Michael Breaux of Crowley; two daughters, Gretchen L. Whitaker and her husband Ryan of Houston, Texas, and Nicole L. Dore and her husband Alex of Crowley; one step-daughter, Aimee Breaux and her partner Drew Fabiano of St. Petersburg, Florida; one step-son, Eric Breaux and his wife Jaime of Lafayette; her father, Clyde Soileau of Sulphur; ten grandchildren, Cason Dore, Eli Whitaker, Louie Breaux, Grace Dore, Sydney Fabiano, Jake Whitaker, Ali Dore, Jack Fabiano, Eloise Breaux and Emerson Whitaker; and two sisters, Rebecca Soileau and Emily Soileau.

Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Davis; and two sisters, Barbara Leslie and Jean Pugh.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.