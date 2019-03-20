RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at a 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Patricia Anne Zaunbrecher, 88, who died Tuesday, March 19, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include three nephews, Karl Bailey of Lafayette, David Bailey of Natchitoches, Wallace Ousse of Frederick, MD, four nieces, Barbara Carpenter Miller of Rayne, Kathleen Bailey Burk of Pensacola, FL, Helena Ousse Long of Kenner, Anne Ousse of Kaplan, five great nieces, Teresa Bailey Day of Baton Rouge, Brianna Bailey Megee of Hot Springs AR, Elizabeth Long Cormier of Lafayette, Stacy M. Miller of Rayne, Jennifer Ousse Seye of Baltimore, MD, Joseph Long of Kenner, Ryan L. Miller of Bossier City, Christopher Ousse of Frederick, MD.

She was preceded in death by father, Karl Zaunbrecher, Sr., mother, Helena Frey Zaunbrecher, five sisters, Stephanie Zaunbrecher, Theresa Zaunbrecher Bailey, Eleanor Zaunbrecher Ousse, Julia Zaunbrecher, Louise Zaunbercher Carpenter, five brothers, John Zaunbrecher, Karl Zaunbercher, Jr., Hubert Zaunbercher, Thomas Philip Zaunbrecher, Bernard Zaunbrecher, great nephew, David Karl Burk.

Ms. Zaunbrecher was a life long member of Rayne and was a school teacher with the Acadia Parish School Board teaching in Rayne until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Altar Society with St. Joseph and St. Leo Catholic Churches.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday March 22, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm.

The family would like to give a Special Thanks to Dr. D. Thomas Curtis, her long time caregivers Christine Breaux and Joella Lease for their compassion and kindness shown to her, and The Ellington Nursing Home Staff.

