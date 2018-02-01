Patricia Clair Beaulieu passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Dec. 14, 2017.

Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Ronald M. Beaulieu Sr. Proud mother of Kenneth E. Le Blanc, Wendy B. Holland (Michael), and Ronald M. Beaulieu Jr. (Stacey). Loving grandmother of Brittani (Edgar), Heather, Ronnie III, Hunter, Dakota, Hillary, Daniel, Claire, and Sierra. Great-grandmother of Julian.

She will also be missed by her canine baby, Ginny.

Daughter of the late Edward W. McGinnis and Florence R. Buda. Sister of the late Florence Falgoust and Shirley Robin.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a native and long-time resident of New Orleans; however, after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina, she spent her final years in Crowley. In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked alongside her husband in their family-owned business for many years.

Patricia was very proud of her Irish heritage and Catholic faith. She enjoyed road-trips across the U.S., showing dogs in her earlier years, and even documented her life story for her grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to Heart of Hospice Acadiana and to Patricia’s caregivers, Vicky Blanchard and Vickie Miller, for their special care during her final years. A special thanks also to Father Marshall Boulet.

A memorial service will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Lakeshore Activity House, located at 1125 Rosa Avenue in Metairie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Heart of Hospice Acadiana or St. Joseph’s Church in New Orleans.