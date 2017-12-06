Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Patricia Ruth Robinson Pelsia, 75, who died December 5, 2017 at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Rev. Randy Trahan of Northside Assembly of God Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery.

Patricia worked as a bookkeeper for many years, and as a bus driver for the Acadia Parish Schools.

She is survived by one daughter, Carey Croom Simon of Roberts Cove; two sons, Max Trahan of Baton Rouge, and Melvin Wright of Baltimore, MD; one sister, Betty Cochran of Atlanta, GA; one granddaughter, Hannah Petitjean and her husband Beau of Roberts Cove; one grandson, Caleb Simon of Cankton; and one great-grandson, Jett Petitjean of Roberts Cove.

Mrs. Pelsia is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Pelsia; her parents, Philip “Doc” and Ruth Robinson; and three brothers, Roderick, Maxwell, and Ronald Gene Robinson.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Simon, Beau Petitjean, Darryl Zaunbrecher, Philip Cochran, Jude Sittig and Brett Hoffpauir.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dr. M.N. Katira, Melissa Breaux, and Lamm Hospice for their excellent care and compassion given to Patricia.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made the Welcome House: 24292 Crowley Eunice Hwy, Crowley, LA 70526 and/or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.