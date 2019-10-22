RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Patrick "Pat" Hanks, 64, who died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Deacon Barry LeBlanc with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his daughter, Chalette Hanks, granddaughter, Mariette Credeur and companion Hunter Ahlers, great grandchild, Oakley Ahlers, sister, Marie Hanks, brother, Ronald Hanks, mother of his daughter, Debbie Hanks, sister in law, Lynette Reid and spouse Randall, brothers in law, Tony Hebert, Craig Hebert and spouse Audrey, nieces, Chelby Reid, Amy Smith and spouse Brad, nephew, Benji Hebert and spouse Rebecca, special family of Augusto Ordonez, many great nieces and nephews, special friends, Madea Richard, Rodney Thibodeaux, Frankie Thibodeaux.

He was preceded in death by father, Calais Hanks, mother, Theresa Richard Hanks, in laws, Alexie "Tex" and Merella Hebert, special friend, John Richard, companion, Lisa Carrier, godfather, Deynoodt Richard and spouse Dorothy, godmother, Edith Falcon and spouse Wilfred, paternal grandparents, Adam and Leah Quebeaux Hanks, maternal grandparents, Simon and Donatale Breaux Richard.

Pallbearers will be Craig Hebert, Tony Hebert, Bob Hooper, Dale "Flip" Credeur, Randy Menard, Glenn Boudreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Hanks, Byran Meche, Hunter Ahlers.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

A special thanks to Roy Garber, Bob Hooper and OES for all they provided for Pat during his time of illness.

