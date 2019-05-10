Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Paul John Letz Jr., 96, who died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home in Crowley surrounded by his loving family.

Pastor Gary Koopmann will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

A private interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Letz is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dorothy Broussard Letz of Crowley; three daughters, Myra Broussard of Crowley, Anna Al-Khalifa and husband Esam of Saudi Arabia, and Mary Letz of Houston, Texas; two sons, Paul John Letz III of Lake Charles and David William Letz and wife Debbie of College Station, Texas; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and our great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Merline Stutes Letz; his parents, John Paul Sr. and Emma Look Letz; two brothers, Harold and Walter Letz; one sister, Emma Letz; and one son-in-law Larry J. Broussard.

Pallbearers will be Zachary Thibodeaux, Aaron Thibodeaux, Harold Letz, Scott Dalrymple.

